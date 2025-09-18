2 038 11
Ruscists dropped FAB-250 bombs on residential area of Kostiantynivka, killing five people. PHOTOS
Russian invaders carried out strike at Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, killing 5 people.
This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.
Around 10 am, the Russian army dropped a "FAB-250" bomb from a UMPC on the residential sector of the city.
Two women aged 62 and 65 and three men aged 65, 67 and 74 were killed.
Four apartment buildings were damaged.
