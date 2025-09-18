ENG
News Strikes on Kostiantynivka
Ruscists dropped FAB-250 bombs on residential area of Kostiantynivka, killing five people. PHOTOS

Russian invaders carried out strike at Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, killing 5 people.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

Around 10 am, the Russian army dropped a "FAB-250" bomb from a UMPC on the residential sector of the city.

Two women aged 62 and 65 and three men aged 65, 67 and 74 were killed.

Four apartment buildings were damaged.

Read more: Russians drop at least 10 bombs on Kostiantynivka daily, about 6,000 people remain in town - RMA

Russia strikes Kostiantynivka. Five people killed
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
