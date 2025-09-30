Ruscists attack Dnipro with drones: 1 killed, 28 injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On September 30, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro with strike drones. There are casualties.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

"The Russians attacked Dnipro with UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate that there are casualties. Several fires broke out. We are investigating all the details.

The alert continues – please ensure your safety," the statement said.

"According to medics, there are already 12 injured in Dnipro. They sustained shrapnel wounds, lacerations and contusions. Most have been hospitalized. One person is in serious condition. Doctors are providing all necessary medical care," the RMA later reported.

Suspilne published photos from the site of the Russian strike on Dnipro. Windows in nearby buildings were blown out.

As of 5:50 p.m., the RMA reported that the man who had been in serious condition could not be saved.

"Doctors are working. According to their information, there are now 15 injured. Two of them will recover at home, while the others are in hospitals," Lysak added.

The city mayor said that the strike on Dnipro also damaged a medical center and a children’s dental clinic.

"As a result of the attack on Dnipro, one person was killed and 20 others injured. An office building and a car caught fire in the city. An apartment building, a dormitory and a cultural facility were damaged. Two cars were destroyed and another 17 damaged," Lysak reported at 6:30 p.m.

As of 8:00 p.m., the number of injured in Dnipro rose to 28, including a 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.

"Twelve people have been hospitalized. Doctors are by their side, providing all necessary care. The rest of the residents affected by the attack will recover at home," the regional administration added.

Photo: Suspilne Dnipro

Photo: Suspilne Dnipro

Photo: Suspilne Dnipro

Photo: Suspilne Dnipro

Photo: Suspilne Dnipro

Photo: Suspilne Dnipro



















