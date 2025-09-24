Russians attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, ten more injured. PHOTOS
During the day, Russian troops carried out more than fifty attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, including missile attacks, artillery shelling, and the use of UAVs. The enemy terrorised four districts of the region, killing one person and injuring ten others.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
Strike on Dnipro
In the afternoon, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro. Four people were injured. All were provided with medical assistance.
Synelnykove district
The aggressor targeted Synelnykove district with drones. A 61-year-old man died in Mezheva community. Our condolences to the family. It was loud in the Pokrovske and Mykolaivka communities. Infrastructure was damaged, dry grass was burning.
Nikopol district
In Nikopol district, the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka communities suffered from hostile attacks. Five local residents were treated by doctors.
The territory of an industrial enterprise was destroyed, six private houses, several outbuildings, a shop and a car were damaged.
Kamianske district
The enemy launched a rocket attack and sent a UAV to Kamianske district. A resident of one of the communities was injured.
