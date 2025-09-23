One person was killed and two were injured as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russians fired more than forty times at the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"In Nikopol, two more injured women aged 86 and 55 sought medical assistance. Their condition is satisfactory, they will recover at home. So, in total, one resident died and three were injured in Nikopol district today," he wrote.

In addition to the district centre, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove and Marhanets communities were affected. The aggressor used drones and opened fire from artillery.

Private houses were burning, almost a dozen of them were damaged. A multi-storey building, garages, cars and a minibus were also destroyed.

The aggressor also hit the Mezheva community in the Synelnykove district with a drone. A private house caught fire.