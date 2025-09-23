Two civilians wounded as result of Russian attack in Sumy region
Today, on September 23, Russian troops attacked the Seredina-Buda community in the Sumy region.
This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, two civilians were injured in the Seredyna-Buda community as a result of the enemy attack.
The Russians attacked the town with a drone in the morning.
Two men aged 45 and 49 were injured. They were hospitalized, doctors are providing the necessary assistance.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password