Two civilians wounded as result of Russian attack in Sumy region

Today, on September 23, Russian troops attacked the Seredina-Buda community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, two civilians were injured in the Seredyna-Buda community as a result of the enemy attack.

The Russians attacked the town with a drone in the morning.

Two men aged 45 and 49 were injured. They were hospitalized, doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

