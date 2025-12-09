Poland begins construction of its first nuclear power plant: funding secured and EU approval obtained

Poland has received official approval from the European Commission to provide billions in state aid for the construction of the country's first-ever nuclear power plant.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a statement by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, released on December 9.

The head of government emphasized that Europe had given the green light to one of the country's most important infrastructure projects.

The European Union has approved funding for a large-scale energy project

The Polish prime minister confirmed that the country has gained access to significant financial support, which will allow work on the first nuclear power plant to begin this month. The European Commission's decision paves the way for the implementation of a program to recapitalize Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe in the amount of approximately PLN 60 billion.

"We've got it! Billions in state aid for the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant. Europe has agreed, and the funding is there. The first four billion will be available this month," said Donald Tusk.

According to the plan, the future station will become a key element in Poland's energy transformation and reduction of its dependence on fossil fuels. Construction of the nuclear power plant will begin in Pomerania, which the government has identified as a strategically important location for the development of nuclear energy.

Read more: Due to Russian Federation’s attack, our nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity, - State Energy Regulatory Commission

Construction plans and next steps

Construction of the first reactor is scheduled to begin in 2028, with the first power unit expected to be launched in 2035. At the same time, on December 10, Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe will hold a conference to present updated information on the project's implementation.

According to preliminary agreements signed between Poland and the US in September 2023, the Pomeranian NPP plans to build three reactors, which are expected to reach their design capacity in 2033.

In March 2025, then-Polish President Andrzej Duda approved a law allocating over PLN 60 billion to finance the first nuclear power plant, after which the parties signed a new agreement on its implementation.