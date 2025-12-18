US proposed dividing ZNPP "into three." This is unfair, - Zelenskyy

The US proposed that Ukraine use the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant "on three" — the US, Ukraine, and Russia. President Zelensky considers this unfair.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

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"This is our station. The Russians think it's their station because they occupied it. They don't recognize any rules or laws.

The US has proposed a compromise, as they believe that the station should somehow continue to exist and operate, and that it should be divided between the three parties in certain proportions," said the president.

According to Zelenskyy, this was discussed at length.

Read more: US seeks compromise on Donbas, - Zelenskyy

"I told them that I think it's unfair. It's not just that it's our station, there are many different issues here.

It's not just about electricity or money. It's about access to the station, the fact that it is still militarized and in a dangerous situation. There is no access to water, electricity, etc.

The issue is also that our team, our people, are working there and must continue to work there. Currently, there are only a few people because the station is not operating at full capacity. When it does start operating, there will be a larger team of Ukrainian specialists there. Where will they live? There are many different issues that need to be agreed upon with the IAEA.

The question is, who will restore the station now? It will require a lot of money. This station is also linked to the issue of rebuilding the dam in the occupied territories. There must be a dam, which the Russians blew up. And who will pay for it now? In other words, there are more questions than answers," he concluded.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the media reported that the proposed 28-point "peace plan" included a clause on restarting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under the supervision of the IAEA, with electricity production to be divided equally between Russia and Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We expect our representatives to continue talks with US team this week