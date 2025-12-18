US seeks compromise on Donbas, - Zelenskyy
President Zelenskyy stated that the United States is currently seeking a compromise solution for Ukraine and Russia regarding Donbas.
According to Censor.NET, the head of state told journalists about this.
What is known?
"We all know Russia's position. They want to totally take over Donbas. And now they want us to leave Donbas. That was their position.
Our open position is that we are not ready to take the necessary steps. And the US is seeking a compromise on discussing this plan, 20 points, security guarantees, a reconstruction agreement, all documents, and possible steps," he said.
According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian team will be in the US on Friday and Saturday.
"She is already on her way to the US. And the Americans are waiting for them there. I don't know who else might be present, maybe some Europeans," added the head of state.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, the US, and Russia do not have a common position on Donbas during negotiations on the peace plan.
- According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has received a proposal from its partners to exchange part of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant for territories that the Russians have not yet captured. Kyiv does not support this idea.
- According to media reports, the latest US proposals for a "peace plan" do not include demands for Russia to withdraw its troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are planned to be included in the demilitarized zone.
- Putin's people say that Russia may withdraw its troops from Donbas, but order will be maintained by the Russian Guard.
- Axios writes that the US is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees based on Article 5 of the NATO Treaty in the event of a withdrawal from Donbas.
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