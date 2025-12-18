US seeks compromise on Donbas, - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy stated that the United States is currently seeking a compromise solution for Ukraine and Russia regarding Donbas.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state told journalists about this.

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What is known?

"We all know Russia's position. They want to totally take over Donbas. And now they want us to leave Donbas. That was their position.

Our open position is that we are not ready to take the necessary steps. And the US is seeking a compromise on discussing this plan, 20 points, security guarantees, a reconstruction agreement, all documents, and possible steps," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian team will be in the US on Friday and Saturday.

"She is already on her way to the US. And the Americans are waiting for them there. I don't know who else might be present, maybe some Europeans," added the head of state.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We expect our representatives to continue talks with US team this week

What preceded it?