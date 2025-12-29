Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security guarantees from the US for 30-50 years. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is counting on long-term security guarantees from the United States and proposes considering a term of 30-50 years.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Pravda".

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According to Zelenskyy, during recent talks with US President Donald Trump, it was confirmed that Ukraine will have strong security guarantees from the United States. Currently, the relevant agreements provide for a term of 15 years with the possibility of extension.

The president stressed that he raised the issue of a longer term for the guarantees, given the duration of the war. According to him, armed aggression against Ukraine has been going on for almost 15 years.

"We would very much like to consider the possibility of 30-40-50 years. And that would be a historic decision by President Trump," Zelenskyy said, adding that the American president promised to consider this proposal.

Watch more: Trump discussed all 20 points of peace plan with Putin, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the US

On Sunday, 28 December, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump took place in Florida.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between the leaders would be devoted to the security guarantees that the US is ready to provide to Ukraine. In addition, Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.

Trump expressed his willingness to address the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with the US and European partners in January.

The parties stated that they saw progress in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

In turn, US President Donald Trump said that he is closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believes that Russia is allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

Read more: US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees with possibility of extension, - Zelenskyy