Trump discussed all 20 points of peace plan with Putin, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump had discussed all 20 points of the peace plan with Russian dictator Putin.

He made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"President Trump said that he had a long conversation with Putin. He discussed all 20 points of the plan, point by point. And I thanked him for that. It is important that we are all on the same page and that they discussed this particular document and not some other documents," the president explained.

Read more: Negotiations in US: Trump is ready to address Rada, and Zelenskyy announced new meeting in January

According to Zelenskyy, Trump told him what Putin was ready to do.

"I don't want to talk about it in detail now, but I told the president that this is not the first time Putin has said one thing and done another. Now it is important that words match actions," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin may hold their first telephone conversation in over five years, - Fox News

Trump's conversation with Putin

We will remind you that on Sunday, 28 December, US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of his planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that the telephone conversation between the leaders lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States

Read more: Progress on peaceful settlement of war: statements by Zelenskyy and Trump after talks