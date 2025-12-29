Trump discussed all 20 points of peace plan with Putin, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump had discussed all 20 points of the peace plan with Russian dictator Putin.
He made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"President Trump said that he had a long conversation with Putin. He discussed all 20 points of the plan, point by point. And I thanked him for that. It is important that we are all on the same page and that they discussed this particular document and not some other documents," the president explained.
According to Zelenskyy, Trump told him what Putin was ready to do.
"I don't want to talk about it in detail now, but I told the president that this is not the first time Putin has said one thing and done another. Now it is important that words match actions," the head of state concluded.
Trump's conversation with Putin
- We will remind you that on Sunday, 28 December, US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ahead of his planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that the telephone conversation between the leaders lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States
- On Sunday, 28 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump met in Florida.
- Earlier it was reported that the meeting between the leaders would be devoted to security guarantees that the US is ready to provide to Ukraine. In addition, Trump and Zelensky are expected to discuss the management of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territorial issues.
- Trump expressed his willingness to address the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with the US and European partners in January.
- The parties stated that they saw progress towards a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.
- In turn, US President Donald Trump said that he is closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believes that Russia is allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.
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