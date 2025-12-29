Ukraine must withdraw its troops from Donbas to stop the war.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As a reminder, we previously reported that Donald Trump, during a press conference, stated that he was closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believed that Russia was allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, expressed his willingness to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Draft plan to end the war

Read more: Peskov says new "peace plan" on Ukraine has been delivered: "We are analyzing it"