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News Putin’s demands regarding war in Ukraine
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Ukraine must withdraw its troops from Donbas to end war, - Peskov

Ukraine must withdraw its troops from Donbas to end the war, - Peskov

Ukraine must withdraw its troops from Donbas to stop the war.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET.

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As a reminder, we previously reported that Donald Trump, during a press conference, stated that he was closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believed that Russia was allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, expressed his willingness to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Draft plan to end the war

Read more: Peskov says new "peace plan" on Ukraine has been delivered: "We are analyzing it"

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Russian Army (12166) Peskov Dmitry (523) Donetsk region (5967) war in Ukraine (5085)
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