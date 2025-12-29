Ukraine must withdraw its troops from Donbas to end war, - Peskov
Ukraine must withdraw its troops from Donbas to stop the war.
This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET.
As a reminder, we previously reported that Donald Trump, during a press conference, stated that he was closely monitoring the Kremlin's position and believed that Russia was allegedly showing interest in ending the war in Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, expressed his willingness to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Draft plan to end the war
- On December 24, President Zelenskyy for the first time named 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war." According to him, this is the document that previously contained 28 points.
- He said the document could be put to a nationwide referendum.
- Zelenskyy also said that the United States would gradually lift sanctions against Russia.
- In the event of a peace agreement being signed, mobilization could be transformed or canceled.
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