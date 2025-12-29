Ready to meet with Putin, but his actions do not coincide with "peaceful rhetoric," - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated his readiness to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He told journalists about this, according to Censor.NET.

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Meeting with Putin

"It seems a little strange, and I told the US president about this, that on the one hand he (Putin. - Ed.) tells the US president that he wants to end the war, that this is his desire, and on the other hand he openly communicates in the media all his messages that he is ready and wants to continue the war.

He is hitting us with missiles, talking openly about it, rejoicing in the destruction of civilian infrastructure, giving orders to his generals on where to go, what to capture, and so on," Zelenskyy explained.

See more: Russia launched 40 missiles and 500 drones, with Kyiv as main target, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

According to Zelenskyy, these actions do not coincide with the dictator's supposedly peaceful rhetoric, which he uses in his dialogue with Trump.

"I've told the president that, in my opinion, all these messages are a little different in nature. How to meet, in what format to negotiate, it doesn't matter to us. We are ready. It is important that the actions and words of the Russian leader coincide," the head of state concluded.

Watch more: Trump discussed all 20 points of peace plan with Putin, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO