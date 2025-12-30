Day in Donetsk region: Lyman and Druzhkivka under attack, one person killed, others wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 29 December, Russian troops shelled two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

As noted, one person was wounded in Hannivka, Dobropillia community.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, three more wounded. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk district

As noted, a person was wounded in Lyman. In Mykolaivka, 11 high-rise buildings, an administrative building, power lines, and heat and water supply systems were damaged. In Sloviansk, one person was wounded, 25 private houses and 5 shopping pavilions were damaged. In Andriivka, 3 houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. In Druzhkivka, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, a five-storey building, a private house and 2 cars were damaged.







According to the RMA, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 19 times in just one day. 120 people, including 21 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Read more: KABs hit Sloviansk: civilian woman injured

Consequences from the National Police











