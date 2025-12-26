Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, three more wounded. PHOTOS

On 25 December, 1,592 enemy strikes were recorded on eight settlements in the Donetsk region. Fourteen civilian objects, including residential buildings, were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

The occupiers struck Kramatorsk with a "Molniya-2" UAV, destroying a private home and non-residential premises.

In Mykolaivka, an infrastructure facility was damaged by a drone strike, in Bilenke – a house and a civilian car, and in Orikhuvatka – a private house, a car and a hangar.

In Sloviansk, non-residential premises were damaged by a UAV attack.

The enemy dropped three "KAB-250" aerial bombs on Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, destroying three multi-storey buildings.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two wounded, 1,768 Russian shellings recorded. PHOTOS

In Kostiantynivka, Russians targeted a civilian car with an FPV drone, killing one person and injuring two others.

A civilian was wounded and a car was damaged in an enemy drone attack in Druzhkivka.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk community.

Read more: Occupiers hunt civilians with drones in Kostiantynivka, - CMA











