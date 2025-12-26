Occupiers hunt civilians with drones in Kostiantynivka, - CMA

Russian troops are using drones to attack civilians in the Kostyantynivka community, striking even during evacuation missions.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Serhii Horbunov, head of the Konstantynivka CMA.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Kostiantynivka is under daily heavy shelling from Russian troops. The occupiers are using strike FPV drones, targeting civilian objects in residential areas and creating a deadly danger for civilians and volunteers who are helping with the evacuation of the population.

There are dead and wounded among civilians

According to the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, one person was killed as a result of an enemy drone strike. Two other civilians were injured to varying degrees.

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All victims were taken to a hospital in Druzhkivka, where they are receiving medical care. At the time of the attack, they were participating in evacuation efforts to rescue community residents.

Occupiers attack evacuation transport

A passenger car belonging to the Kramatorsk Volunteer Association, a public organization, was also hit by enemy fire. The car was regularly used to evacuate people from dangerous areas. No damage to residential buildings was reported.

The city military administration emphasizes that there are virtually no safe places left in the Kostyantynivka community. Russian troops are deliberately attacking civilian transport and pedestrians. Law enforcement agencies continue to document the Russian Federation's war crimes and urge residents to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine if possible.