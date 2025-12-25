Day in Donetsk region: two wounded, 1,768 Russian shellings recorded. PHOTOS
Russian troops shelled eight settlements in Donetsk Oblast. Two people were wounded and 23 civilian objects, including residential buildings, were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.
Pokrovsk district
A house was damaged in Dobropillia. An administrative building and warehouses were damaged in Kamianka, Kryvorizka community.
Kramatorsk district
Infrastructure was damaged in Lyman. A house was damaged in Andriivka.
Two people were injured in Kostiantynivka as a result of drone attacks.
Kramatorsk was shelled by the enemy with various types of drones. Five private houses, two non-residential premises and three vehicles were damaged.
Russian troops fired on Sloviansk with "Smerch" MLRS, destroying two houses.
In Druzhkivka, an FPV drone damaged a multi-storey building.
The Russians directed a "Geran-2" UAV at Novopoltavka, destroying three private homes, a non-residential building, and two cars.
Bakhmut district
Two houses were damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.
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