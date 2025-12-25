Day in Donetsk region: two wounded, 1,768 Russian shellings recorded. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled eight settlements in Donetsk Oblast. Two people were wounded and 23 civilian objects, including residential buildings, were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

A house was damaged in Dobropillia. An administrative building and warehouses were damaged in Kamianka, Kryvorizka community.

Kramatorsk district

Infrastructure was damaged in Lyman. A house was damaged in Andriivka.

Two people were injured in Kostiantynivka as a result of drone attacks.

Kramatorsk was shelled by the enemy with various types of drones. Five private houses, two non-residential premises and three vehicles were damaged.

Russian troops fired on Sloviansk with "Smerch" MLRS, destroying two houses.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 5 wounded due to enemy shelling. PHOTOS

In Druzhkivka, an FPV drone damaged a multi-storey building.

The Russians directed a "Geran-2" UAV at Novopoltavka, destroying three private homes, a non-residential building, and two cars.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.













