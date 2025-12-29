KABs hit Sloviansk: civilian woman injured

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Russian air strikes caused damage to civilian infrastructure and injured a civilian woman.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a Facebook post by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

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According to preliminary data, the strikes were carried out with guided aerial bombs.

Aftermath of the air strike on Sloviansk

Impacts were recorded in different parts of the city, causing significant damage. The city head said private homes, shops, private businesses and residents’ cars were damaged.

"Monday, December 29. Today the city again came under air strikes. KAB impacts were recorded in different parts of Sloviansk. Private homes, shops, private businesses, and cars were damaged," Liakh wrote.

He said that as of now, one woman has been reported injured.

Read more: Occupiers hunt civilians with drones in Kostiantynivka, - CMA

Russian drone attack

On the evening of Dec. 29, R launched attack drones into Ukraine. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions.