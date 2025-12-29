Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine says (updated)

On Monday evening, December 29, Russia is attacking Ukraine with drones. Air raid alerts have been declared in a number of regions.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of enemy drones

5:55 p.m. – launches of guided aerial bombs (KABs) were reported toward Kharkiv region (Kupiansk and Izium districts).

6:35 p.m. – launches of KABs toward Zaporizhzhia region.

6:46 p.m. – a UAV heading for Pavlohrad.

7:22 p.m. – a UAV in the north of Chernihiv region.

Updated information

8:36 p.m. – UAVs from the south heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

8:43 p.m. – UAV in the north of Kharkiv region heading toward Kharkiv.

Updated information

9:12 p.m. – Several enemy UAVs in the north of Sumy region.

9:19 p.m. – Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions: threat of the use of aviation strike weapons.

9:27 p.m. – Several enemy UAVs on the border of Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heading northwest.

9:44 p.m. – About ten attack UAVs continue moving northwest south of Kryvyi Rih.

Take care and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that Russian occupiers committed another war crime in Pokrovsk, shooting dead seven civilians.

See more: UAVs, KABs and artillery: Russian army strikes communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured. PHOTOS