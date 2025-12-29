UAVs, KABs and artillery: Russian army strikes communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured. PHOTOS

On December 29, Russian troops struck the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, using UAVs, guided aerial bombs (KABs), FPV drones and artillery. Two civilians were injured and significant damage was reported.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Vladyslav Haivanenko said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Synelnykove district

Throughout the day, the enemy attacked the Synelnykove district with UAVs and guided aerial bombs. The Vasylkivka, Petropavlivka and Pokrovske communities were hit.

Two men, aged 63 and 44, were injured. A fire broke out. Damage was reported to 11 private houses, a shop, a cafe, vehicles, gas pipelines and a power line.

Updated information says the morning strike on the Vasylkivka community damaged five homes and vehicles.

See more: Russians shelled Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: House of Culture destroyed, homes, shop and power line damaged. PHOTOS







Nikopol district

The aggressor also struck the Nikopol district – Nikopol itself, the communities of Myrove and Pokrov. FPV drones and artillery were used.

A garage caught fire. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

See more: Enemy struck Nikopol with heavy artillery: there is damage. PHOTO