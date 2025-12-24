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News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
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Enemy struck Nikopol with heavy artillery: there is damage. PHOTO

On the night of 24 December, the enemy again shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As noted, there were no casualties or injuries.

Consequences of the evening attack

According to updated information, yesterday's attacks also damaged a sports school, a five-story building, another private house, and a farm building in the area.

Nikopol after the shelling
Nikopol after the shelling
Nikopol after the shelling

What preceded it?

  • The day before, it was reported that the Russians had struck Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih: a woman was injured, and houses, a business, and a petrol station were damaged.
  • Earlier, the enemy attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses, a petrol station and a power line were damaged.

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Nikopol (1014) Dnipropetrovsk region (2443) Nikopol district (666)
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