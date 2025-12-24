Enemy struck Nikopol with heavy artillery: there is damage. PHOTO

On the night of 24 December, the enemy again shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, there were no casualties or injuries.

Consequences of the evening attack

According to updated information, yesterday's attacks also damaged a sports school, a five-story building, another private house, and a farm building in the area.







What preceded it?