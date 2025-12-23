Russians struck Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts: woman injured, houses, enterprise and petrol station damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 23 December, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka were under enemy attack. The enemy targeted them with FPV drones and artillery.



An 86-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She will be treated on an outpatient basis. An enterprise, a café, 16 private houses, 5 farm buildings, and a car were damaged.

See more: Enemy attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses, petrol stations and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

Kryvyi Rih district

The aggressor also attacked Kryvyi Rih with UAVs. A petrol station was destroyed in the Zelenodolsk community.

See more: At night, the Russians attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: five-storey building, shops and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

Aftermath of the attacks



















