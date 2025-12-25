Russians shelled Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: House of Culture destroyed, homes, shop and power line damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 25 December, Russian troops struck settlements in the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Synelnykove district

The aggressor attacked the Synelnykove district with drones and guided aerial bombs. The communities of Petropavlivka, Mykolaivka, Vasylkivka, and Pokrovske were hit.

As a result of the attacks, an apartment building and a dozen private houses were destroyed. Infrastructure, a shop, and several cars were damaged. The cultural centre was destroyed.

See more: Enemy struck Nikopol with heavy artillery: there is damage. PHOTO

Nikopol district

The enemy also fired on the Nikopol district, targeting it with artillery and UAVs. They targeted the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske, both urban and rural.

Three enterprises, two private homes and the same number of farm buildings were damaged. Power lines were also hit.

Read more: Christmas night attacks on Ukraine: Sybiha urges world to step up pressure on Russia

Consequences of the attacks





