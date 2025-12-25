Christmas night attacks on Ukraine: Sybiha urges world to step up pressure on Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged the international community to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid massive shelling carried out by Russia even on Christmas night.

As Censor.NET reports, the foreign minister wrote about this on X on Thursday.

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According to Sybiha, Russia has not stopped its brutal bombardment of civilians, leaving people killed and wounded in several regions of Ukraine. In particular, one person was killed in Odesa and two others were wounded. One civilian was killed in Kharkiv region and one in the Chernihiv region. Injuries were also reported in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions.

Strikes on Odesa

The minister stressed that Odesa was hit the hardest, and that Russian troops deliberately strike energy and civilian infrastructure, leaving people without electricity, water and heating in freezing temperatures.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa with strike UAVs: port infrastructure and civilian vessel damaged

Sybiha emphasized that these actions have no military purpose and are directed solely against civilians. He noted that they fall under Article II (c) of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide — "deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

"We call on the world to act, to increase pressure on the aggressor and strengthen Ukraine’s capabilities to protect itself and its people, in particular air defense," the minister stressed.

Russian attack on Christmas

On the night of 25 December, Russian occupiers launched 131 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

Hits by 22 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations.

The enemy again struck the port and industrial infrastructure in the Odesa region. One person was killed, and two others were injured.

On Christmas night, Russian occupiers continued their attack on Ukraine’s energy sector. As a result, customers were left without power in Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and the Odesa regions (in the Odesa region, the outages were caused by previous strikes).

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