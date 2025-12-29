Ruscists shot seven civilians in Pokrovsk, - "I want to live"

Russian invaders in Pokrovsk committed another war crime by shooting seven civilians.

This was reported by the project "I Want to Live," according to Censor.NET.

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According to their information, this was reported by "concerned individuals from the Russian Armed Forces."

Details

On the night of 21 December, at 84 Tsentralna Street, two soldiers broke into the basement of a building where civilians were hiding.

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The soldiers were approached by a father and son, Oleksandr Robertovych Zavadskyi and Yaroslav Oleksandrovych Zavadskyi, from whom the Russian servicemen demanded alcohol. When they were told that there was no alcohol in the basement, the Russians opened fire and killed the father and son.

Then, going down to the basement, Russian soldiers killed the family who was there: father Dmytro Hulko, mother Oksana Hulko, son Dmytro Dmytrovych Hulko, and Oksana's mother, Nadiia. A man named Oleksandr was also killed, and another, Merontsev Petro Valeriiovych, was wounded and pretended to be dead. After the Russian killers left, Merontsev managed to climb out of the basement and escape.

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Who committed the crime?

The crime was committed by a rifleman of the 1st assault platoon of the 2nd assault company of the 1st assault battalion of the 30th SMRB, military unit 45863, Galimzyanov Rinat Ralifovich, born on 31 May 1996 (born in Bashkortostan, Neftekamsk, 8 Mykoly Knyazev Street) and a rifleman of the 2nd AR of the 1st AB of the 30th SMRB, military unit 45863, Agafonov Oleksiy Anatoliyovych, born on 27 March 1987 ID number Yu-810131 (previously convicted, born in Kyakhta, Buryatia, Zhdanova Street, 1)

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After the execution, Russian soldiers reported to their commander (call sign "Voodoo") that they had destroyed a group of "SRG AFU" and set fire to the house.

On 23 December, thanks to a surviving witness, Agafonov and Galimzyanov were detained by forces of the 159th Military Commissariat and transferred to Selydove.

"Judging by the fact that the situation has not been publicised, they will try to cover up the murder," the project says.

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