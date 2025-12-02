Russian FPV drones destroyed volunteer vehicle during the evacuation of civilians. VIDEO

During the evacuation of civilians from areas of active combat, a Russian FPV drone attacked a volunteer vehicle. The incident was reported by volunteer Denis Kristof, known by the call sign "Golandets," who also released a video of the incident.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows how the occupiers' drone deliberately targets a car carrying civilians, despite clear markings and the humanitarian nature of the mission. Volunteers emphasise that such attacks are deliberate war crimes, as Russian troops have repeatedly fired on vehicles involved in the evacuation of civilians.

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