ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12177 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
6 911 30

Enemy has occupied Pazeno, Pereizne and Kuzmynivka in Donetsk Oblast and is advancing near Andriivka and in Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

Pereizne

Russian occupiers have seized three settlements in Donetsk Oblast and have territorial gains in Sumy Oblast and Myrnohrad.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where is the enemy successful?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Pazeno, Pereizne and Kuzmynivka (all three settlements in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Andriivka (Sumy region) and in Myrnohrad (a city in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Russia has advanced in Myrnohrad, as well as near Krasnyi Lyman, Filiia and Huliaipole, - DeepState

Maps

Pazeno map
Pazeno

Pereizhne
Pereizne

Kuzminivka
Kuzmynivka

Andriivka map
Andriivka 

Myrnohrad map
Myrnohrad

Read more: DeepState: defense of Huliaipole is complicated by terrain, city is effectively in gray zone

Author: 

Sumy region (1901) Donetsk region (5967) Myrnohrad (191) Bakhmut district (606) Pokrovskyy district (1358) Sumskyy district (425) Kuzmynivka (1) Pereyizne (2) Pazeno (9) Andriyivka (10) DeepState (517)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 