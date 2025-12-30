6 911 30
Enemy has occupied Pazeno, Pereizne and Kuzmynivka in Donetsk Oblast and is advancing near Andriivka and in Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers have seized three settlements in Donetsk Oblast and have territorial gains in Sumy Oblast and Myrnohrad.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Where is the enemy successful?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Pazeno, Pereizne and Kuzmynivka (all three settlements in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Andriivka (Sumy region) and in Myrnohrad (a city in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region)," the report says.
Maps
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password