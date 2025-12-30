Enemy has occupied Pazeno, Pereizne and Kuzmynivka in Donetsk Oblast and is advancing near Andriivka and in Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers have seized three settlements in Donetsk Oblast and have territorial gains in Sumy Oblast and Myrnohrad.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where is the enemy successful?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Pazeno, Pereizne and Kuzmynivka (all three settlements in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Andriivka (Sumy region) and in Myrnohrad (a city in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Russia has advanced in Myrnohrad, as well as near Krasnyi Lyman, Filiia and Huliaipole, - DeepState

Maps



Pazeno



Pereizne



Kuzmynivka



Andriivka



Myrnohrad

Read more: DeepState: defense of Huliaipole is complicated by terrain, city is effectively in gray zone