DeepState: defense of Huliaipole is complicated by terrain, city is effectively in gray zone

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold positions in most of Huliaipole, but further defense of the city is becoming extremely difficult due to the terrain.

Censor.NET reports this, citing analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Situation in Huliaipole

The city is completely in the gray zone, as the enemy, like our forces, is present almost everywhere. Ukraine’s Defense Forces may be in one basement, with the enemy in the neighboring one. Only assault groups operate in the open, and the enemy has far more of them, so it can afford to film a video in central Huliaipole with a flag.

"But the main difficulty for our units is the terrain, because Huliaipole is in a lowland, and getting personnel into the city is becoming a difficult task. The situation is similar for the enemy, but they have many times more manpower, so they don’t care about the terrain," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Huliaypole, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, - DeepState. MAP

"Despite the heavy fighting for the city and its outskirts, we should not forget that someone must build a line of defense behind Huliaipole, so there is no repeat of the situation with Avdiivka, when the enemy simply started pushing toward Pokrovsk because the ‘prepared lines’ turned out to be unprepared," DeepState added.

Watch more: Russians are making numerous attempts to gain foothold in Dronivka, - DeepState. VIDEO

Background

As a reminder, on December 27, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine allegedly does not want peace, so Russia will "achieve its objectives by armed means."

Russian propaganda media reported that Russian generals briefed Putin on the alleged capture of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The General Staff later said the Kremlin’s claims about capturing Huliaipole and Myrnohrad are not supported by facts.

Read more: Russia has advanced in Myrnohrad, as well as near Krasnyi Lyman, Filiia and Huliaipole, - DeepState