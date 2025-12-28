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Enemy has advanced in Huliaypole, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are having success near Huliaypole, Myrnohrad, and Pokrovsk.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at DeepState.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Huliaipole, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, near Zeleny, Rodynskyi, Chervonyi Lyman and Novoeekonomichnyi," the report says.
Maps
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