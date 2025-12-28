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Enemy has advanced in Huliaypole, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, - DeepState. MAP

Huliaypole map

Russian troops are having success near Huliaypole, Myrnohrad, and Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at DeepState.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Huliaipole, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, near Zeleny, Rodynskyi, Chervonyi Lyman and Novoeekonomichnyi," the report says.

See also: Reports from the Kremlin about the capture of Huliaipole and Myrnohrad are not confirmed by facts, - General Staff

Maps

Hulyaypole map
Huliaypole

Mirnohrad map
Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk 

Author: 

Hulyaypole (156) Zaporizhzhia region (2224) Donetsk region (5967) Pokrovsk (896) Myrnohrad (191) Pokrovskyy district (1358) Polohivskyy district (322)
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