Russians are making numerous attempts to gain foothold in Dronivka, - DeepState. VIDEO

Drone operators with the 17th Special Purpose Center have released footage showing strikes on Russian occupiers in the village of Dronivka in the Donetsk region, near Siversk, Serebrianka and the Siverskyi Donets River.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

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According to analysts, the presence of the enemy has been recorded in Dronivka for a long time, with numerous attempts to gain a foothold in the settlement.

"The defence forces are conducting constant search operations in the village and trying to destroy the enemy, but the enemy's numerical superiority is making itself felt," DeepState notes.

Read more: Occupiers hunt civilians with drones in Kostiantynivka, - CMA

According to the project's current map, Dronivka is partially under the control of Russian troops, while most of the settlement is currently in the so-called grey zone.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians advance near Kindrativka in Sumy region and Mirnohrad in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP