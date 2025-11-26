Ukrainian defenders release footage from Serebrianskyi forest, call it "Ukraine’s Verdun". VIDEO
Footage captured by a drone operated by the SIGNUM Battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade shows the current reality in the Serebrianskyi forest in the Luhansk region.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows a once beautiful part of Ukraine's nature reserve, now completely devastated and scorched by the occupiers, where fierce fighting has been ongoing since 2022.
This area has become one of the hottest spots in the Luhansk sector.
Ukrainian defenders have dubbed it "Ukraine’s Verdun".
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