Russian forces push back Defense Forces’ positions in Serebrianskyi forestry – Dnipro OSGT
Russian forces have pushed back the Defense Forces’ positions in the Serebrianskyi forestry area.
According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesperson for the "Dnipro" Operational-Strategic Grouping of Troops, Viktor Trehubov.
He said that on the Lyman axis there is currently a very large number of clashes.
"They (the Russians – Ed.) pushed our troops back a little in the Serebrianskyi forestry area, but it should be understood that there is no forest left there, and there were hardly any settlements in that area," the spokesperson said.
