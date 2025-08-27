US Special Representative Steve Witkoff said that Russia had put forward a peace proposal concerning the Donetsk region for discussion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Hill.

"The Russians have put a peace proposal on the table. It involves Donetsk (Donetsk region - Ed.). It may not be something that the Ukrainians can take, but no one’s ever made that kind of progress here," he noted.

Witkoff stressed that it is thanks to Trump's strength and his motivation to end the conflict that the parties are now at a stage where "the end is in sight".

Earlier, the media reported that dictator Putin, during talks with Trump in Anchorage, proposed to stop hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on condition that the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdraw their troops from Donetsk region.

