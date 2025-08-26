U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff said the United States expects to achieve a peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine by the end of 2025.

He stated that during a U.S. government meeting, Censor.NET reported.

Witkoff noted that the United States is working hard to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions, and he hopes this work can be completed by the end of the current year.

"Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Israel, Hamas — we are discussing these conflicts this week and hope to settle them by the end of the year… The only thing I wish is that the Nobel Committee would finally come to its senses and recognize you as the best candidate in the entire history of the Nobel Peace Prize, since it was first spoken of. Your achievements go far beyond ordinary success — they are game-changing for the world," he told Trump.

