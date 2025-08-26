U.S. ready to provide air and intelligence support as part of post-war security guarantees for Ukraine – FT

The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with intelligence resources and aerial battlefield monitoring as part of any security guarantees after the end of hostilities. Washington could also take part in building a European air defense shield for the country.

This was reported by the Financial Times, citing European and Ukrainian officials, according to Censor.NET.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump told European leaders that America would take part in the "coordination" of security guarantees for post-war Ukraine, something Kyiv has demanded to prevent future Russian attacks after any peace agreement is reached.

Senior U.S. officials, in numerous discussions, told their European counterparts that Washington is prepared to provide "strategic assets," including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), command and control systems, as well as air defense capabilities, to support any European-led deployment in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported, citing four officials familiar with the talks.

Unnamed European officials stressed that any deployment would only be possible with U.S. backing and protection.

They also noted that the implementation of the American proposal depends on European countries’ commitment to deploy tens of thousands of peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Washington is already supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense missiles, but post-war support would include the use of U.S. aircraft, logistics, and ground-based radars to help enforce and secure a European no-fly zone and air shield for the country, the officials said.

Under any peace agreement, the United States’ far superior capabilities in intelligence, surveillance, and command and control would allow for satellite monitoring of a ceasefire and effective coordination of Western forces in Ukraine.

According to the Financial Times, Western governments outlined a three-tier security system:

A demilitarized zone monitored by peacekeepers; A fortified line held by Ukrainian forces; European deterrence forces stationed inside the country, supported from the rear by U.S. assets.

Officials stressed that the United States still opposes deploying its own troops in Ukraine.

According to the sources, the proposal could still be withdrawn.

