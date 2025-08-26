US Vice President J.D. Vance believed in the "concessions" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which turned out to be an illusion.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Telegraph.

According to Vance, the Kremlin no longer seeks to remove the government in Kyiv and promises "security guarantees" as part of a future settlement.

"But the reality is that Putin hasn’t suddenly dropped his desire to remove Kyiv’s Western-leaning government, nor has he discovered a newfound belief that Ukraine exists as a state. The truth lies in what the Russian president can or can’t do," the article stresses.

Putin has abandoned his plans to capture all of Ukraine and is now focusing solely on the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Vance did not take this fact into account in his assessments of possible concessions, notes The Telegraph.

Another omission concerns the realities on the ground. According to the British Ministry of Defence, it would take Russian troops 4.4 years to completely capture these four regions, not to mention a new offensive on Kyiv.

While the assessments don’t exist in concrete terms, it is unlikely that Russia, given its resources, would be able to carry out such an offensive operation that could take decades to achieve.Moscow’s armed forces are already lacking in quality and the Russian economy is showing real signs of faltering, as demonstrated by rising fuel costs. It begs the question whether the "concessions" presented by Putin in Alaska were genuine or rather a cleverly prepared answer to convince the Americans that he is ready for peace," the article states.

As for the idea of "security guarantees", the Kremlin has, itself, already got to work on debunking what the US, Ukraine and its European allies have claimed is a concession. In particular, Russian officials have already ruled out the possibility of Western intervention.

However, Ukraine will not agree to end the war with Russia unless it has the necessary security guarantees. And Kyiv does not support Putin's idea that he could act as a guarantor.

"Suddenly, Mr Vance’s claimed concessions don’t amount to much of a compromise, but more of a demonstration that Putin is succeeding in stringing the Americans along while he continues to grind away at Ukrainian defences," the newspaper writes.

