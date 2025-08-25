ENG
Umerov discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with UK Chief of Defence Staff Knighton

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov held a meeting with UK Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and his successor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.

The talks focused in particular on security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We discussed obtaining reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, strengthening our defense capabilities, long-term support in the war with Russia, and maximum reinforcement of sanctions and political pressure on the aggressor," the NSDC secretary said.

Umerov expressed gratitude to partners for the comprehensive assistance and steadfast support the United Kingdom continues to provide to Ukraine.

