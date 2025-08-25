Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, U.S. will be involved – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Europe will provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, and that the United States will also play a role.

He stated that at a White House press conference on August 25, Censor.NET reports.

"We do not yet know the specifics of Ukraine’s security guarantees, because we haven’t discussed the details. First, Europe will provide them (Ukraine - ed.) with significant security guarantees, and they should, because they are geographically close, but we (the United States - ed.) will be there in terms of backup."

"If we get a deal, and I think we will, but if we get a deal I don't believe you're going to have much of a problem. But we will back it up because I want to stop seeing people being killed," the U.S. president said.

As reported earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said talks with Russia would address ending the war as well as security guarantees.

