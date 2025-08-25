Trump: Russia–Ukraine war has turned out to be "big personality conflict"

U.S. President Donald Trump described Russia’s war against Ukraine as "a big personality conflict."

He stated that at a meeting with reporters at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

Commenting on his peace efforts, Trump said:

The war between Ukraine and Russia has turned out to be a big personality conflict. We’re going to stop that, too. We’ll stop it eventually…"

In his view, Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy because he "doesn’t like him."

Trump also spoke about the role of the United States in future security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to him, the specifics of security guarantees for Ukraine have not yet been discussed.

Europe is going to give them (Ukraine - ed.) significant security guarantee is because they are right there. But we will be there in terms of backup. If we get a deal, and I think we will, but if we get a deal I don't believe you're going to have much of a problem. But we will back it up because I want to stop seeing people being killed.

"Well, we spend no money on Ukraine anymore. We were getting fleeced by a president who didn’t know what he was doing. To be honest, I don't blame Ukraine. If they ask for $100 billion and they get it. But we put in $350 billion. Now we’re making money. I don't want to make money on Ukraine. (Treasury Secretary Bessent said they are selling weapons at a 10% markup.) I want the war to end to save lives. We were losing crazy amounts of money, and now we’re selling weapons," Trump said.

