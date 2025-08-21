In 2 weeks we’ll know if there will be peace in Ukraine. After that U.S. will "take different tact" – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has set yet another two-week deadline to determine whether a peaceful settlement of the Russia–Ukraine war can be reached.

He stated in a phone interview with journalist Todd Starnes, Censor.NET reports.

Trump was asked whether peace could be achieved for Ukraine.

"I would say that within two weeks we’ll know, one way or the other, whether there will be peace in Ukraine. After that we will have to maybe take a different tact,. But we will know very soon."

Trump also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appearance during his visit to the White House on August 18, noting his black suit as a gesture of respect for U.S. support.

"Yes, he looked very good. He’s trying. It’s hard. It’s a tough war," Trump added.

