Trump: Incompetent Joe Biden did not allow Ukraine to fight back against Russia, only to defend

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized his predecessor Joseph Biden for not allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with American weapons.

He wrote this on his Truth Social platform, Censor.NET reported.

Trump argued that it is impossible to win a war without attacking the aggressor and cited Ukraine’s war with Russia as an example.

"It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offensive. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine fight back, only defend. How did that work out? Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President – zero chance. Interesting times ahead," the current U.S. leader said.

