Defence forces are holding back enemy near Hryshyne, and fighting continues in Myrnohrad, - 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO

Defence forces repel the assault on Hryshyne, the situation in Myrnohrad is complicated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces as of 5 January.

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The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

As noted, since the beginning of the new year, the enemy has been increasing pressure in the Pokrovsk agglomeration. Due to the inability to break through the Ukrainian troops' defences in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces with frontal attacks, the enemy is trying to act by bypassing routes. In particular, it is trying to bypass the agglomeration through Hryshyne and Rodynske.

Over the past two days, the enemy has been continuously conducting assault operations in the area of the settlement of Hryshyne. During the attacks, the enemy uses manpower and light equipment. Assault operations are carried out mainly at night to minimise losses.

According to the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces, at the same time, on the approaches to Hryshyne, units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces are holding back the enemy. In total, over the past two days, the Defence Forces have eliminated more than 30 enemy servicemen and destroyed up to 10 units of light equipment – motorcycles and buggies.

Read more: Ukrainian forces fully control northern and central parts of Myrnohrad, - 7th Corps

"Separately, attempts by the enemy to operate in small groups of 6-8 people moving north from Pokrovsk are being recorded. All movements are detected in a timely manner by the Defence Forces, which strike the enemy using the available forces and means," the report says.

The situation in Myrnohrad

The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult. Units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces, together with the 14th Operational Brigade of the National Guard "Chervona Kalyna," are focusing their efforts on controlling the northern part of the city, holding back the enemy in the central part of the city, and preventing the enemy from bringing in equipment from the south.

The enemy is attempting to gain a foothold on the eastern outskirts of Myrnohrad, but the Defence Forces are in control of the situation.

The 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces continues to hold designated lines and destroy the enemy when it attempts to break through or bypass.

Units of the Airborne Forces, assault units, the Army, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Navy, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the National Police continue to be involved in the defence of the Pokrovsk agglomeration.