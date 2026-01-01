Ukrainian forces fully control northern and central parts of Myrnohrad, 7th Corps says

Ukraine’s Defense Forces fully control the northern and central parts of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on January 1 on the "United News" national telethon by Serhii Okishev, an officer of the communications unit of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, Censor.NET reports.

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Myrnohrad

According to him, the enemy is trying to advance there from several directions at once and also seeks to infiltrate and move into the city center in small groups.

"They are trying to get into the central part of Myrnohrad only in small groups. The Defense Forces spot them in time and eliminate them both with UAVs and directly in close small-arms firefights. They also use other means of engagement, including artillery. At present, Ukraine’s Defense Forces fully control the northern and central parts of Myrnohrad," Okishev said.

Read more: Logistics near Myrnohrad remains complicated, - Operation Task Force "East"

Situation near Hryshyne

The 7th Air Assault Forces Corps also said the situation in the area of the village of Hryshyne has now been stabilized.

"The enemy likewise does not stop trying to attack this settlement, but is destroyed on the approaches. Our aerial reconnaissance is working, our strike drones are working, and other components of Ukraine’s Defense Forces kill the enemy on the approaches to the settlement of Hryshyne," Okishev added.

See more: In December, enemy has occupied 445 km² of Ukrainian territory, most of it in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS