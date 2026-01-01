In December, enemy has occupied 445 km² of Ukrainian territory, most of it in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

In December, Russian invaders occupied 445km2 of Ukrainian territory — 12% less than in November.

This was reported by analysts from the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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At the same time, the number of assault operations decreased by 9%, which in turn is associated with personnel problems that are increasingly appearing in the enemy's army.

Enemy advances

Most of the advances, namely 35%, are in the Sloviansk direction.

"The loss of Siversk was a serious blow, which they decided to simply forget about. Moreover, only 5% of assault operations took place in this area, which confirms the fact that, unfortunately, there are problems and a high level of effectiveness of katsaps' assaults," analysts noted.

Read more: Russian forces occupied about 4,300 sq km of Ukraine’s territory in 2025. INFOGRAPHICS

Territorial losses

DeepState analysed that the Pokrovsk section accounted for 26.5% of territorial losses and 32.5% of assaults.

Despite such intensity and greater than usual territorial losses, the defence here is still effective.

"The Huliaipole section closes the top three, where 11% of assaults accounted for 10% of losses. The situation with the 102nd SMB of the TDF created very poor dynamics, but despite this, the defensive actions here cannot be called bad," the project writes.

Read more: Russians have advanced in Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState. MAP

Additionally, they explained the situation in the Novopavlivka (Oleksandrivka) direction, where 8% of the territory was lost in the area of responsibility of the 20th Army Corps, with 11% of assault operations.

"Until October, this area was very problematic. Over the past two months, the dynamics of the fighting have fallen by a third, but the amount of territory lost has fallen significantly. We attribute this improvement to the appointment of one of the most talented generals in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nikoliuk, to the corps," the analysts added.

Read more: Myrnohrad becoming similar to Pokrovsk, enemy beginning to engulf it, - DeepState