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News Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas Russian advance
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Russian forces occupied about 4,300 sq km of Ukraine’s territory in 2025. INFOGRAPHICS

In 2025, Russian forces captured more than 4,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.

The analytical centre UA War Infographics reported this, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Occupied territory

In 2024, Russia’s army occupied 3.6 thousand sq km of Ukrainian land, according to the Militarnyi portal. In 2025, the figure was about 4,322 sq km.

UA War Infographics: Russia seized 4,322 sq km of Ukraine in 2025
Фото: UA War Infographics

See more: Over 70% of Ukrainians oppose recognizing TOT as part of Russia and cutting AFU – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Shelling of Ukraine

  • In addition, Ukrainians went through only four days in 2025 without Russian Shahed drone and missile attacks.

The infographic marks days when at least one drone or missile was launched.

UA War Infographics: Russia seized 4,322 sq km of Ukraine in 2025

Read more: Territorial concession is significant hold-up in negotiations, - Vance

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