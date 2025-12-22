Territorial concession is significant hold-up in negotiations, - Vance

During negotiations on a peace agreement, territorial concessions, control over the ZNPP, and reconstruction are being discussed.

This was stated by US Vice President JD Vance in an interview with Unherd, according to Censor.NET.

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What Vance said?

"I think the Russians really want territorial control of the Donetsk. The Ukrainians, understandably, see that as a major security problem, even as they privately acknowledge that, eventually, they'll probably lose Donetsk in the end — but, you know, eventually: it could be 12 months from now, it could be longer than that.

So that territorial concession is a significant hold-up in the negotiations — that terrible territorial concession, I should say," the US Vice President noted.

Read more: Moscow not going to make concessions on "five territories," - Russian Foreign Ministry

ZNPP

Also, according to Vance, control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP is being discussed.

"Who controls the (Zaporizhzhia) nuclear facility? Can it be jointly controlled? Does it need to be controlled by one or more side?" he said.

Read more: Vance announced main terms of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia

Other issues

The US Vice President also noted that humanitarian issues are being discussed, in particular the status of ethnic Russians and Ukrainians who remain in the occupied territories or in the Russian Federation.

"And, of course, there is the issue of reconstruction, which I think Ukrainians are obviously very focused on, while Russians are somewhat less so. And we are simply trying to resolve all these issues," he concluded.

Read more: US expects progress in talks between Ukraine and Russia - Vance