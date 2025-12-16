Moscow not going to make concessions on "five territories," - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia is ready for a peace agreement, but will not compromise on the "five territories" it has occupied in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in an interview with ABC.
Territorial issue
This refers to the occupied Crimea, as well as parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
According to Ryabkov, these demands are a key condition for Moscow for any agreement.
"We have five altogether and we are not able, in any form, to compromise on this because this would be a revision of a very fundamental element of our statehood, enshrined in our constitution," he said.
NATO
Also, according to Ryabkov, Russia will not agree to a deal that provides for the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory, even if they are there as part of security guarantees or as members of the "Coalition of the Willing."
At the same time, the deputy minister said that the Kremlin is allegedly ready for agreements.
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