Most Ukrainians do not agree to recognize the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) as part of Russia, cut the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), or drop the NATO bid.

This is shown by a poll conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Centre, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In total, 76% of Ukrainians consider recognizing the temporarily occupied territories as part of Russia unacceptable, while 13% support it. Support for this demand is highest in central (22%) and eastern regions (21%), is 12% in the south, and under 2% in the west.

70% of respondents do not agree to reduce the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 600,000 troops in exchange for ending the war, while 20% support the proposal. In the west of the country, only 6% support cutting the Armed Forces, compared to about 25% in the central and eastern regions and 53% in the south.

Read more: 62% of Censor.NET readers believe that Russia will not agree to 20-point peace plan, - poll

61% of Ukrainians do not agree that a smaller share of frozen Russian assets should go to Ukraine’s reconstruction while a larger share goes to projects that deepen U.S.-Russia cooperation; 22% consider this demand acceptable.

As for NATO membership, 51% of those surveyed consider the demand to drop it unacceptable, while 35% support it.

Read more: Only 7% of Censor.NET readers believe that current stage of negotiations will end in peace. 72% do not believe in negotiations at all, - poll