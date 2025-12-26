62% of Censor.NET readers believe that Russia will not agree to 20-point peace plan, - poll

Most readers of Censor.NET consider the 20 points of the peace plan recently presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be acceptable.

Censor.NET conducted a survey among readers of the publication's Telegram channel.

Voting

The editorial team asked the question: "Are the 20 points of the peace agreement presented by Volodymyr Zelensky acceptable to Ukraine?"

The answer options were: "Yes, they are acceptable," "No, they are not acceptable," "Yes, they are acceptable, but Russia will not agree to them," and "No, they are not acceptable, and Russia will not agree to them."

More than 9,700 people took part in the poll.

Voting is still ongoing, and you can cast your vote at the link.

Read more: 39% of Ukrainians believe Zelenskyy was involved in Mindich’s scheme, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Results

Thus, 17% of the polled consider the terms of the peace agreement acceptable. The opposite opinion was expressed by 21% of users.

At the same time, 36% consider the 20 points of the peace agreement acceptable, but are confident that Russia will not agree to them.

Twenty-five per cent consider them unacceptable and are also convinced that Russia will not agree to them.

Read more: 64% of Ukrainians support holding elections in event of ceasefire, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS