64% of Ukrainians support holding elections in event of ceasefire, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainian citizens support the idea of holding elections in the event of a temporary cessation of hostilities.

This is confirmed by the results of a sociological study conducted by SOCIS, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to the survey, 64% of respondents were in favor of holding elections under this scenario, while 25% believed that they should be postponed for a certain period of time.

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Candidate ratings

If presidential elections were held in the near future, according to the survey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi would advance to the second round. In the first round, they would receive 22% and 21% of the vote, respectively.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the highest anti-rating among potential candidates: 22% of respondents said they would not vote for him under any circumstances.

In the second round, according to the results of a poll, Valery Zaluzhnyi would have the advantage, receiving 64% of the vote, while Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be supported by 36% of voters. If Zaluzhnyi did not participate in the election, his place in the second round alongside Zelenskyy would likely be taken by Kirill Budanov, who would also beat the incumbent president, 56% to 44%.

In the event of parliamentary elections to the Verkhovna Rada, four to seven political forces could be elected. According to SOCIS, the political projects associated with Valerii Zaluzhnyi (30%), Volodymyr Zelenskyy (17%), Kyrylo Budanov (11%), and Petro Poroshenko (9%) would receive the most support.