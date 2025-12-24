39% of Ukrainians believe Zelenskyy was involved in Mindich’s scheme, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS
Only 19% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was unaware of corruption in his circle and was not involved in the corruption scheme to embezzle money in the energy sector. On the other hand, 39% of respondents think otherwise and believe that the president is part of the corruption scheme exposed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).
This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey conducted by Socis on December 12-18, according to Censor.NET.
Is the president involved: answers from Ukrainians
- Yes, 39% of respondents believe that the president is part of the corruption scheme exposed by NABU and SAP.
- 29% believe that the president knew about corruption in his circle, but did not participate directly.
- Another 19% believe that the head of state has no connection to corruption schemes and knew nothing about them.
Responsibility for corruption
Also, 30% of respondents believe that the president should bear full responsibility for corruption in his circle. According to 28% of respondents, responsibility should be only political, and he should not run for another term.
On the other hand, 30% are convinced that no evidence of his involvement has been found – he can run for office again.
For reference
The survey was not conducted in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in the Luhansk region, in temporarily occupied territories, or in territories where active hostilities are taking place (a significant part of the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions).
The study involved 2,000 respondents selected using a quota-stratified sample and conducted through face-to-face interviews using tablets (CAPI).
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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