Only 19% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was unaware of corruption in his circle and was not involved in the corruption scheme to embezzle money in the energy sector. On the other hand, 39% of respondents think otherwise and believe that the president is part of the corruption scheme exposed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey conducted by Socis on December 12-18, according to Censor.NET.

Is the president involved: answers from Ukrainians

Yes, 39% of respondents believe that the president is part of the corruption scheme exposed by NABU and SAP.

29% believe that the president knew about corruption in his circle, but did not participate directly.

Another 19% believe that the head of state has no connection to corruption schemes and knew nothing about them.

Responsibility for corruption

Also, 30% of respondents believe that the president should bear full responsibility for corruption in his circle. According to 28% of respondents, responsibility should be only political, and he should not run for another term.

On the other hand, 30% are convinced that no evidence of his involvement has been found – he can run for office again.

Read more: Russia rejected Christmas ceasefire and resorted to terror against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

For reference

The survey was not conducted in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, in the Luhansk region, in temporarily occupied territories, or in territories where active hostilities are taking place (a significant part of the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions).

The study involved 2,000 respondents selected using a quota-stratified sample and conducted through face-to-face interviews using tablets (CAPI).

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